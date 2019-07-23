Dentist sentenced for improperly prescribing opioid pills

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane dentist who originally faced years in federal prison has been sentenced to 15 months of home confinement and three years of probation.

The Spokesman-Review reports U.S. District Court Judge Lonny Suko on Monday sentenced Dr. James Stein-Sheridan Shelby.

Federal investigators in 2018 charged Shelby as part of a 31-count indictment alleging that he took part in a conspiracy and distributed prescription drugs during a three-year period ending in 2017. The indictment says Shelby wrote hundreds of prescriptions for drugs including Vicodin and a synthetic opioid.

Shelby pleaded guilty in May to conspiring to distribute drugs and three counts of distributing hydrocodone without a legitimate medical purpose.

Earlier this year, Shelby pleaded guilty to manipulating pain-killer prescriptions and distributing drugs to a former patient with whom he was having an “inappropriate relationship” for years.

