FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man gets life for killing parents, brother over webcam model

 
CHULUOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his parents and brother because prosecutors say he was angry they cut off his relationship with a model he met on an adult website.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the 12 jurors didn’t unanimously choose the death penalty for Grant Amato on Monday, meaning an automatic life sentence. The same panel previously found Amato guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the January slayings.

Seminole County deputies say Amato had stolen $60,000 and guns from his brother to talk to a Bulgarian woman he met online. Investigators say Grant also stole $150,000 from his father, including a loan taken out on his parents’ house.

Authorities say Amato sent the woman over $200,000 in a three-month period.

Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/