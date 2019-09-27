3 men sentenced on drug charges after overdoses

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced on federal drug charges filed after a string of drug overdoses in Bozeman in September 2017.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 21-year-old Dylan Joseph Jardin of Bozeman was sentenced to seven years in prison, ordered to pay nearly $11,000 in restitution and ordered to forfeit $4,000. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and carfentanil — a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Prosecutors say five people who overdosed were given naloxone, an emergency treatment to restore breathing in cases of opiate and narcotic overdoses.

Randy Charles Waters was sentenced to a year in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine while Artemus Lavelle Brock was sentenced to three years of probation for possessing cocaine.