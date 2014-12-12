Ex-Slovenia PM temporarily released from prison

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa has been released from prison until the country’s top court rules on his corruption conviction.

The Constitutional Court ordered Jansa’s immediate release Friday, saying that’s in keeping with Slovenia’s democracy and that it would not affect its final ruling in the case.

The leader of the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party was convicted of bribery in an arms deal with a Finnish company and sentenced in June to two years in prison. Jansa has appealed the verdict, claiming allegations against him were political.

Jansa turned to the Constitutional Court — the highest one in Slovenia — after both the Higher Court and the Supreme Court upheld the verdict. He served twice as prime minister and now heads the nation’s biggest opposition party.