FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man gets 2nd life sentence for prison gang plot, killing

 
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A man who authorities say is the leader of a prison gang has been given a second life sentence plus 10 years for his role in the killing of an inmate and the failed plot to kill two New Mexico prison officials.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Anthony Ray Baca was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for the death of 34-year-old Javier Molina, who was stabbed 43 times by Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico gang members.

Molina was killed in his cell at the Southern New Mexico Correctional facility near Las Cruces.

Baca also was convicted for conspiracy to kill two top state corrections department officials, including Secretary Gregg Marcantel.

Baca’s second life sentence will run consecutively.

Baca’s attorneys are appealing the conviction.

