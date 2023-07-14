AP Top News at 12:47 a.m. EDT

Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leaders of Hollywood’s actors’ union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down. It’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the actors’ guild president. In an impassioned speech as the strike, which begins at midnight, was announced, actors’ union president and former “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher chastised industry executives. “Employers make Wall Street and greed their priority and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run,” Drescher said.