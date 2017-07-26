West Virginia pain doctor indicted on fraud charges

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia pain clinic doctor has been indicted on fraud charges alleging he submitted insurance claims for patients that he never saw.

Acting U.S. Attorney Betsy Jividen says a federal grand jury in Wheeling indicted Dr. Roland F. Chalifoux on multiple counts of health care, wire and mail fraud.

Chalifoux operated Valley Pain Management in McMechen. Some of the alleged acts also occurred when Chalifoux worked at Wetzel County Hospital.

Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of property valued at more than $290,000.

After state health officials accused the clinic of sanitation problems, Chalifoux was stripped of his medical license and his clinic was closed temporarily in 2014. A circuit judge overturned the decision.

Chalifoux sued the state Bureau of Public Health last year. He also faces lawsuits from ex-patients.