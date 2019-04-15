FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police investigate fatal weekend shooting in Hartford

 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford police say one person is dead and a second person is being questioned after a weekend shooting in the city.

Police say 28-year-old Derrick Nichols, of Hartford, was found shot multiple times in the area of Wooster and Pavilion streets just after noon on Sunday. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center where he died.

Sgt. Jeff Morrison says surveillance video and witnesses helped police identify a vehicle and person of interest in the shooting. That person was apprehended about an hour later. A man is being questioned but no charges have been announced.

Police are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.