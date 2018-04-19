Police: More than 1,000 guns stolen after being left in cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say more than 1,000 guns were either stolen from cars or left in cars that were stolen in Albuquerque during a 22-month span.

A new Albuquerque Police Department analysis found that thieves stole 882 firearms from inside a vehicle while another 153 firearms were stolen during an auto theft since July 2016.

Albuquerque police say last Tuesday two auto theft suspects fired at officers and barricaded themselves inside an apartment for hours. Police say the gun used to fire at police was stolen during a carjacking less than two weeks prior.

Albuquerque Police Department Cmdr. Joe Burke says officers are going to the community and urging residents to avoid leaving their guns in their cars and make sure their weapons are secured.