FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police: More than 1,000 guns stolen after being left in cars

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say more than 1,000 guns were either stolen from cars or left in cars that were stolen in Albuquerque during a 22-month span.

A new Albuquerque Police Department analysis found that thieves stole 882 firearms from inside a vehicle while another 153 firearms were stolen during an auto theft since July 2016.

Albuquerque police say last Tuesday two auto theft suspects fired at officers and barricaded themselves inside an apartment for hours. Police say the gun used to fire at police was stolen during a carjacking less than two weeks prior.

Albuquerque Police Department Cmdr. Joe Burke says officers are going to the community and urging residents to avoid leaving their guns in their cars and make sure their weapons are secured.