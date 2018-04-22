FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Central Idaho county exploring public defense options

 
KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — Blaine County commissioners say they are contemplating establishing an in-house office to provide representation for poor people caught in the criminal justice system.

The discussion comes at a time when Idaho is facing a class-action lawsuit over allegations the state’s public defense system is faulty and violates the 6th Amendment rights of its citizens.

Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said during a Thursday meeting that there’s no guarantee that the county’s current system will survive the legal challenge and that the county should be ready to adapt whichever way the ruling comes down.

The Idaho Mountain Express reports the central Idaho county contracts with seven lawyers who provide public defense to indigent defendants on a monthly rotation.

The commissioners didn’t make a decision during Thursday’s meeting, but plan on exploring possible costs to creating the public defense office.

