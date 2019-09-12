Chief: SC officer was right to punch suspect in the head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina police chief says one of his officers was right to punch a suspect in the head.

News outlets report Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said the officer followed protocol when he stopped 21-year-old Jacob Cohen on Sunday for reportedly crossing a street illegally. He says Cohen fled the stop and the officer gave chase, only hitting Cohen after Cohen grabbed the officer’s wrist.

Video shows the officer pinning Cohen to a car and punching him. The video cuts to a scene of Cohen on the ground while the officer handcuffs him and bystanders sing “Bad Boys” by Inner Circle. A man in a referee shirt helps to hold Cohen down before another officer arrives and assists with arresting Cohen on charges including unlawful entry of a roadway.