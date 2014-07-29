Illinois woman dies retrieving phone from fire

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a central Illinois woman is dead after running back into her burning home to get her cell phone. A police officer who tried to save her was hospitalized.

Police in Bartonville said the home caught fire around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The woman and her teenage daughter were out of the house but the woman ran back inside. Bartonville is just southwest of Peoria.

Peoria County Coroner Johnna Ingersoll told the Journal Star in Peoria (http://bit.ly/1oGc5rg ) that the woman’s identity wasn’t yet available.

Police Chief Brian Fengel said officer Salvador Lopez tried to save the woman but was overwhelmed by smoke. Fengel said Lopez is recovering at a local hospital.

The fire is being investigated though authorities say there doesn’t appear to be anything suspicious.

Information from: Journal Star, http://pjstar.com