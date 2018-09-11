FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

UNM appoints new chief legal counsel

 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico president has filled the school’s position of chief legal counsel.

Loretta Martinez has been appointed to fill the position starting Oct. 1. She’ll start at UNM after serving as general counsel and vice chancellor for legal affairs at City University of New York. A graduate of Harvard Law School, she also has served as legal counsel at Metropolitan State University in Denver.

Her annual salary at UNM is $265,000.

Her appointment was announced Monday by UNM President Garnett Stokes.

She said in a statement Monday that working at UNM has long been on her “radar.”