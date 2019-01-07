FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Police; Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Sioux Falls

 
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a suspect is in custody for a fatal shooting in Sioux Falls.

Capt. Blaine Larsen on Monday identified the victim in Sunday’s shooting as 37-year-old Jeremy Flynn, a parolee who had been living at the St. Francis House homeless shelter. Larsen says Flynn had been shot in the “facial area” and was dead by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Officers were called to an alley near Sunshine Foods about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told police they spotted a gray sedan and a white pickup driving away from the scene.

Police say the man in custody is also on parole.