Police; Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a suspect is in custody for a fatal shooting in Sioux Falls.

Capt. Blaine Larsen on Monday identified the victim in Sunday’s shooting as 37-year-old Jeremy Flynn, a parolee who had been living at the St. Francis House homeless shelter. Larsen says Flynn had been shot in the “facial area” and was dead by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Officers were called to an alley near Sunshine Foods about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told police they spotted a gray sedan and a white pickup driving away from the scene.

Police say the man in custody is also on parole.