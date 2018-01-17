FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Maryland man enters Alford plea in girlfriend’s slaying

 
CROFTON, Md. (AP) — An Iraq war veteran from Maryland maintains his innocence but has entered a plea acknowledging prosecutors have enough to convict him in the 2017 slaying of his girlfriend.

The Capital reports 39-year-old Ryan Gregory Hollebon, who struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, entered the Alford plea Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the stabbing death of 28-year-old Jhalandia Butler. An Alford plea acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to convict without admitting guilt.

Deputy State’s Attorney Jonathon Church said police went to the couple’s home just west of Annapolis after a domestic violence call last March and found Butler, who is also a military veteran, dead with more than 50 stabbing and blunt force trauma wounds.

Hollebon will be sentenced April 10. He is represented by attorney Andrew Cochran.

