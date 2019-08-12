Small earthquake rattles Hawaii’s Big Island, no tsunami

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A magnitude-4.5 earthquake hit off the east coast of Hawaii’s Big Island on Monday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, it was centered just offshore of Hilo.

The epicenter was about 4 miles (7 kilometers) east of Papa’ikou, Hawaii. The quake was at a depth of about 26 miles (42 kilometers).

USGS says the earthquake was likely caused by the bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian Islands, a common source for earthquakes in the area.

USGS seismic network manager Brian Shiro says no significant changes were detected on the two most active volcanoes in Hawaii, Kilauea and Mauna Loa.

USGS says about 280 people logged in to their website to report feeling the earthquake.

Aftershocks are possible. There was no tsunami threat.