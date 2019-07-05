3 men charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal beating

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Three men have been charged in the July 4 fatal beating of a 24-year-old man in a parking lot several miles north of Detroit.

Christopher Twarowski, Nathan Domagalski and Christopher Zehnpfennig were arraigned Friday on involuntary manslaughter charges.

The victim was found lying on a road in Warren. He suffered a fractured skull and other injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the attack was caught on surveillance cameras. Dwyer said the victim met the other three men at a house party in Troy, also north of Detroit. As they were driving to Warren a fight started.

Twarowski, Domagalski and Zehnpfennig were ordered jailed. Their next hearing date is July 16.

The Associated Press was unable to determine Friday if they had attorneys.