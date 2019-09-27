U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Mother’s conviction, sentence for daughter’s death upheld

 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and lengthy sentence of a northeastern Nebraska woman who killed her 4-year-old daughter.

Carla Montoya was sentenced in March 2018 to 55 to 75 years in prison for intentional child abuse resulting in death. Montoya told police she repeatedly threw her daughter, Caylee, onto a bed on March 12, 2016, and that the girl may have hit her head on the bed frame or a wall. The girl died days later in an Omaha hospital.

In her direct appeal, Montoya argued that her statements to police should not have been allowed into evidence, and that she shouldn’t have been found guilty because there was no proof she intended to kill the girl. She also argued her sentence was excessive.

The high court on Friday found no merit to any of her arguments.