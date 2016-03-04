Doctor, mom who helped expose Flint crisis win courage award

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Doctor, mom who helped expose Flint crisis win courage award

By ED WHITE
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A prominent literary and human rights group is giving its annual courage award to a doctor and a mother of four who faced scorn as they tried to expose dangerous levels of lead in the water in Flint, Michigan.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha and LeeAnne Walters will be awarded the Freedom of Expression Courage Award on May 16 in New York, PEN America announced Friday.

“The willingness of individuals to stand up, speak out and refuse to be denied is an essential catalyst for the vindication of rights and the realization of reform,” said Suzanne Nossel, executive director of PEN America, a group of 4,400 writers dedicated to free expression. The group sparked controversy last year by giving the award to staff members who survived an attack on the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

Hanna-Attisha held a news conference last September that turned the controversy over Flint’s water into a full-fledged storm. The Hurley Hospital pediatrician reported high levels of lead in the blood of children and pleaded with the public to stop drinking the corrosive water, which had been releasing lead from old pipes for more than a year.

Other news
Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon reacts after an injury in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of the NFL’s most common injuries
New York Giants' Saquon Barkley talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Saquon Barkley followed his heart in signing franchise tag and joining the Giants
FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store in Warrington, Pa., April 28, 2022. Amazon is cutting jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as part of a restructuring plan in the U.S. The company confirmed Thursday, July 27, 2023 that its eliminating “zone lead” roles in its 44 Fresh Grocery stores. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)
Amazon cuts jobs in its Fresh Grocery stores as it aims to rein in costs

Officials with the state of Michigan dismissed her remarks as “unfortunate” and derisively said Hanna-Attisha was adding to a “near-hysteria” in Flint. But Gov. Rick Snyder eventually acknowledged what the doctor had found and gave her full credit.

Hanna-Attisha said she’s humbled by the PEN award but insists, “I was just doing my job.”

“We knew this was a politically sensitive issue,” she told The Associated Press. “Flint was in the middle of a mayoral campaign. Hurley is a city-chartered hospital with state funding. But it never caused us to hesitate to do what we needed to do. ... Our mission is service to the community.”

Walters, a former Flint resident who now lives in Virginia, knew there was nothing normal about the brown water flowing from her tap. She subsequently learned the water had extraordinary lead levels and shared a critical federal report with a reporter. Upset with the response from the state, she contacted Marc Edwards, a Virginia Tech expert in corrosion and old water systems.

Edwards and graduate students drove to Flint, took water samples and were stunned by the results.

In a statement, Nossel praised Walters for her “gutsy perseverance in the face of ... willful ignorance” by the government.

In 2015, the courage award for Charlie Hebdo sparked a spirited debate about free expression among PEN members. Some skipped the spring gala, saying some of the magazine’s cartoons were offensive to Muslims.

The group will also award “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling this year for rousing a love of literature among children.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwhiteap