FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

German December exports, imports rise unexpectedly strongly

 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German imports and exports both rose unexpectedly strongly in December, providing a positive note about the strength of Europe’s largest economy amid growing worries, official data showed Friday.

Exports rose 1.5 percent from November, to 112.3 billion euros ($127.3 billion), while imports rose 1.2 percent to 92.9 billion euros, adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors, the Federal Statistical Office said. That widened Germany’s trade surplus to 19.4 billion euros from November’s 18.9 billion euros.

Economists had predicted a 0.4 percent rise in exports and a 0.5 percent rise in imports.

For the full year, German exports rose 3 percent from 2017 to 1.32 trillion euros and imports rose 5.7 percent to 1.09 trillion euros.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

The year-on-year gain in exports was led by a 4.5 percent rise in demand from other countries in the 19-nation eurozone. Exports to countries outside the European Union were up 1.9 percent.

The gain in imports was more greater, with those from the eurozone rising 6.9 percent and those from outside the EU climbing 5 percent.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski called the figures a “welcome sign of life.” They followed disappointing data this week on factory orders and industrial production in December.

Economic growth has been held back in recent months by automakers’ troubles getting vehicles certified under new, tougher emissions tests. At the same time, new import taxes imposed by the U.S. and China are weighing on prospects for global trade — hurting the outlook for major exporter Germany.

Last week, the government slashed its 2019 economic growth forecast from 1.8 percent to 1 percent. Germany’s economy grew 1.5 percent last year and 2.2 percent in 2017.