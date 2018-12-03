FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Times-Shamrock media company to get non-family leader

 
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — After 123 years under family-run leadership, Times-Shamrock Communications is turning to a non-family member to run the company, which includes four daily newspapers in Pennsylvania.

Family chief executives Matthew Haggerty, George Lynett Jr. and Robert Lynett announced the change Monday. They said it was years in the making and part of their succession planning.

Chief financial officer Jim Lewandowski will become CEO on April 1. He’ll oversee all the media businesses that comprise Times-Shamrock, including The Times-Tribune in Scranton, The Citizens’ Voice in Wilkes-Barre, the Standard-Speaker in Hazleton and the Republican Herald in Pottsville.

Chief operating officer Don Farley will become company president and oversee all media operations across the U.S., including print, radio, outdoor and digital.

The three current family CEOs say they will remain active in family governance of Times-Shamrock and its private equity investment arm.

__

This story has been corrected to fix a spelling, Hazleton instead of Hazelton.