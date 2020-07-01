Georgia election officials extend use of ballot drop boxes

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Georgia election officials extend use of ballot drop boxes

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state election board voted Wednesday to extend a rule allowing counties to utilize absentee ballot drop boxes through elections in November.

The board voted unanimously to extend that rule as well as another that lets counties begin processing but not tallying absentee ballots before election day.

Those rules were initially approved before the state’s June 9 primary elections in order to help counties deal with a wave of mail ballots as voters sought to avoid voting in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday’s decision extends the rules so they stay in effect for primary runoffs in August and the general election Nov. 3.

Over a million voters in Georgia cast a ballot by mail in the June 9 primary, far outpacing the rate of mail voting in previous elections.

But Georgians won’t have quite the same access to mail voting as they did in that election. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said he won’t proactively send absentee ballot applications to all 6.9 million active registered voters, as he did ahead of the June 9 primary, citing costs of the program.

The Republican elections chief says he instead plans to build an online portal where voters can submit their application to receive an absentee ballot.