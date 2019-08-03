About a dozen protesters arrested at Portland ICE office

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — About a dozen people were arrested during a peaceful Portland protest led by Jewish leaders and immigration rights activists at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports protesters blocked the driveway of the office Friday and were warned several times that they could be arrested for blocking federal property.

Several shots were fired from what sounded like a paintball gun which dispersed the crowd of about 60 protesters into the streets. The Oregonian/OregonLive couldn’t confirm what was used or who shot it.

Protesters demanded that elected officials close border detention centers, defund ICE and Customs and Border Protection and provide permanent protection for immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.

The rally was part of the Never Again movement, a nationwide political action in which protesters say they advocate to prevent events like the Holocaust from happening again.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com