Pregnant woman fatally stabbed; baby survives attack

 
NEW YORK (AP) — A 22-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death on Friday in a New York City apartment and investigators have a suspect into custody.

A local lawmaker said the woman’s baby survived the attack, but has been hospitalized.

Police were called to the apartment in the Wakefield neighborhood of the Bronx Friday afternoon after receiving a call that an argument had turned physical. When officers arrived, they found the 22-year-old victim had been stabbed in the stomach multiple times.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead, authorities said. Investigators were trying to determine how far along she was in her pregnancy and what touched off the bloody confrontation.

New York City Councilman Andy King, who was briefed by investigators about the case, told The Associated Press that the victim had been strangled and then stabbed.

A 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene, authorities said. Charges against her were pending and it was not immediately clear whether the victim and suspect knew one another. The baby survived and was taken to a local hospital, King said. He said the suspect’s boyfriend was also being questioned by investigators.

“I am very disturbed,” King said. “This is a horrific incident.”

Witness Diana Rivera told The New York Daily News that she saw the victim being brought out of the home on a stretcher.

“She was wrapped up and there was a lot of cops around her,” she said. “She was bleeding. It looked like a lot of blood.”

Police have not released the identification of the victim pending family notification.