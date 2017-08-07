FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Officer treated after detector warns of fumes in cruiser

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence police officer is home recovering after being taken to the hospital when a newly installed detector warned him of a carbon monoxide buildup in his cruiser.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2wyG1gD ) the officer felt dizzy Saturday before he went to the hospital. Verdi said low levels of carbon monoxide were found in his blood.

The detectors were installed in June after reports of carbon monoxide leaks in some SUVs manufactured by Ford for police use.

The auto company says leaks may be caused by holes drilled by police departments to add extra equipment. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said its investigation suggests the vehicles are experiencing exhaust manifold cracks that are hard to detect and may explain exhaust odors.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com