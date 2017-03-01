Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
West Covina man tackled after police station bat attack

 
WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) — Police in a Los Angeles suburb have arrested a man who hit the front windows of a police station with a baseball bat.

Surveillance video shows the man bashing windows outside the West Covina station Monday morning. They didn’t break but three women sitting in the lobby ran away from the windows.

Police say the man then stood outside the glass entry doors, swinging the bat, hitting the doors and threatening to enter before an officer tackled him from behind.

He fell through the open doors into the lobby and other officers helped detain him.

He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Rivas of West Covina was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He was released to a hospital for mental evaluation.