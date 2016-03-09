Sierra Leone: 2 Cabinet ministers fired after apparent fight

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Sierra Leone’s president has fired two Cabinet ministers.

President Ernest Bai Koroma on Monday released a statement saying that he has fired the country’s Minister for Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs, Alhaji Moijueh Kaikai, along with his Deputy Mustapha Bai Attila. No reason has been given for the firing.

The two top officials were reported to have publicly traded insults at the office on March 3, according to people who called in to a radio program on Monday.

Attila on Wednesday published a lengthy letter in a local paper complaining about his time in the office, and saying a letter of complaint was sent to government. On local radio Attila apologized to the president and the nation.