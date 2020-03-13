Man gets 25 years for killing niece, wounding her boyfriend

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Man gets 25 years for killing niece, wounding her boyfriend

 
Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for killing his 27-year-old niece and wounding her boyfriend in a 2017 shooting in Stratford.

Michael “Buddha” Catchings cried during the hearing and told a Superior Court judge, “Everyday I hope and wish I could bring her back,” the Connecticut Post reported.

His niece, Raenetta Catchings, a mother of three young children, was shot to death in front of her home and her boyfriend, Marc Elliott, was wounded.

A witness told police that Michael Catchings was trying to defend his niece, who was arguing with Elliott at the time, when he accidentally shot her. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assault charges in January.

“This was the most heartbreaking case I’ve ever had to preside over as a judge,” Judge Joan Alexander said. “I don’t know why this happened. It doesn’t make any sense, but once you introduce a gun into a situation it becomes tragic.”

In court, Leona Catchings, Michael Catching’s sister and the victim’s mother, cried as she told him she forgives him.

“I forgave you the first time and I forgive you now,” she said. “We are going to make it through Buddha.”