Secret Service goes on the road to help curb school violence

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Secret Service goes on the road to help curb school violence

By CURT ANDERSON
 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service is taking its effort to curb school violence on the road to help thousands of educators, law enforcement personnel, mental health professionals and others learn how to identify people who may be threats.

The latest stop in the Secret Service tour is this week in Miami, where officials say about 700 people will attend a session Wednesday by the agency’s National Threat Assessment Center. Similar events have been held in Los Angeles and Chicago since the November 2019 release of the latest analysis of school violence.

The events come just a few days after the second anniversary of the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others. The fathers of three students killed that day are part of the effort and spoke Tuesday during a news conference at the Miami Secret Service field office.

“It’s all about getting the word out,” said Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was slain. “We set out to make America’s schools safer.”

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell reacts during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Soler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jon Berti’s 2nd hit of the game was a tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Marlins beat Tigers

The Secret Service report is the most comprehensive review of school attacks since the Columbine shootings in 1999. The report looked in depth at 41 school attacks from 2008 through 2017.

Lina Alathari, chief of the National Threat Assessment Center, said the research was launched just after the Parkland mass shooting. She said the Secret Service wants to spread the message as far as possible so that local officials can identify potential school violence perpetrators before they strike.

“Our agency provides this training for free to the community,” Alathari said.

The report covers school attacks from 2008 through 2017 at K-12 schools. They were chosen if the attacker was a current or recent former student within the past year who used a weapon to injure or kill at least one person at the school while targeting others. Those attacks killed 19 people and injured 79 others.

Ryan Petty, whose 14-year-old daughter Alaina died in the Parkland shooting, said the point of the Secret Service training sessions is to create a greater understanding of who might be plotting school attacks — especially greater focus on students who exhibit behavioral problems, are being bullied or have other psychological issues.

The man accused in the Parkland slayings, Nikolas Cruz, had well-documented mental health issues but little was done. Had a more thorough evaluation of Cruz been done, Petty said, perhaps the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting would have been averted.

“It would have made all the difference in the world,” Petty said.

Cruz, now 21, faces the death penalty if convicted in the Parkland shootings. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have rejected that and his trial is expected to begin later this year.