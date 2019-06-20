Correction: Oregon-Apartment Lawsuit story

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In a story June 19 about a lawsuit filed by a resident of a Portland, Oregon, apartment complex, The Associated Press reported erroneously the name of the apartments. They are The Yards, not The Yards at Union Station.

Oregon man sues property company with unsafe apartment claim

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man is suing a property management company for what he says are unsafe apartment living conditions.

KOIN-TV reported Wednesday that Brian Jackson of Portland filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Income Property Management Corporation.

The company is contracted to manage the property through the federally funded Home Forward housing assistance program.

Jackson’s lawsuit says The Yards in Portland has dangerous and unsanitary living conditions including flooding, leaking, broken lights, as well as drug dealing, assaults and discarded hypodermic needles.

Jackson says an eviction notice he was served last month was unlawful retaliation.

An attorney for Income Property says it has not yet seen the lawsuit but she believes it is “without merit.”

A Home Forward spokesperson says it is unable to comment on pending litigation.