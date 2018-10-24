FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Maine tribe to get access to federal crime databases

 
OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) — An American Indian tribe in Maine will have access to an expansion of a federal government program that provides tribes with access to crime databases.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank says the expansion of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Tribal Access Program for National Crime Information includes the Penobscot Nation. Frank says the tribe will benefit from the ability to access and exchange crime information.

The tribe will have access to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s national crime databases. The DOJ says it plans to expand the number of tribes participating in the database by more than 50 percent. That will bring the number of tribes to 72 by the end of 2019.