Massachusetts man killed, 4 hurt in Rhode Island crash

FOSTER, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating a weekend crash in Rhode Island that took the life of a Massachusetts man.

The three-car collision happened Sunday afternoon on Route 101 in Foster. State police said Monday that a Ford Focus traveling westbound swerved into oncoming traffic and struck a Dodge Avenger. That car than spun around and struck a Toyota Scion.

The driver of the Avenger was killed. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Orlando Colon of Southbridge, Massachusetts.

Police said two people in the Focus, 39-year-old James Beattie of Danielson, Connecticut and 38-year-old Kristina Arnone, or Warwick, Rhode Island, were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Two Connecticut residents in the Scion were treated for minor injuries.