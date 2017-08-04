FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Minot to review its list of banned pets

 
MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Minot residents who want to own pets currently banned in the city may soon be able to push for a change in the city’s rules.

The Minot City Council on Wednesday supported the creation of two ad hoc committees to review the city’s list of banned animals and consider how to address wild, nuisance animals, the Minot Daily News reported.

Members of the committees could include representatives of the council, park board, archery groups, police and local residents.

The decision came after Minot resident Marshal Platz requested that the city allow nonvenomous snakes as pets. Platz, a member of the U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers, noted that large snakes can’t survive North Dakota winters.

“A lot of these snakes will never survive outside of a home,” he said.

Animals that are currently banned within city limits include crocodiles, felines other than a domestic house cat, goats, horses, mules and rabbits. Some exceptions are made for people with disabilities who have animals for service, assistance or emotional support.

Pet stores are exempt as long as banned animals are kept in close confinement and sold to residents that live outside of the city.

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com