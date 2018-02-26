Missouri woman sentenced to 40 years in ambush drug killing

NIXA, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri woman was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for her role in arranging a man’s murder so she could avoid pay a debt she owed in a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Twenty-one-year-old Brooke Danielle Beckley, of Nixa, was sentenced Monday for orchestrating the April 2016 death of Oscar Adan Martinez-Gaxiola in Webster County.

Prosecutors say Beckley was involved in the large-scale distribution of methamphetamine in the Springfield area. She recruited several people to kill Martinez-Gaxiola, who came to the area to collect a $40,000 drug debt Beckley owed.

Martinez-Gaxiola was killed after being lured to rural Webster County, where he believed he was going to collect the debt.

Four other people have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in the case.