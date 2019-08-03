FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rhode Island businessman Nicholas Cardi Jr. dies at 71

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nicholas Cardi Jr., a Rhode Island businessman whose family furniture store is a fixture in parts of New England, has died. He was 71.

Cardi’s Furniture on Friday posted on Twitter that Nicholas Cardi Jr. died following a four-year battle with cancer.

Cardi co-owned the business with his two younger brothers, Ron and Pete Cardi. They’ve become local celebrities over the years, appearing in TV ads spoofing popular movies and television shows. The Providence Journal noted the trio is as famous in Rhode Island as the Marx Brothers.

The brothers’ grandmother, an Italian immigrant, started the family business in 1928 as a dry goods store in Cranston. Today, Cardi’s Furniture has retail outlets in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Nicholas Cardi is being remembered for his extensive philanthropic work.Our brother, Nick, passed away today after a 4 year battle with cancer. Thoughts and prayers are with Nick’s wife, son & our family. The Cardi family tradition in the furniture and mattress business continues with Ron, Pete & our entire team of employees, for many years to come.