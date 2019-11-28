Memorial set for Utah K-9 killed after running into traffic

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A memorial service for a police dog killed after running into traffic will take place in Farmington.

The K-9 known as Chopper, with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office for more than five years, got out of a kennel on Nov. 20 and was killed instantly after running into traffic and being hit by a vehicle.

The 6-year-old Shepherd mix protected deputies and helped them track drugs, search buildings and catch people suspected of crimes.

Chopper’s memorial service is scheduled Tuesday morning at the Legacy Events Center. The sheriff’s office says K-9 handlers, other police dogs and their families, and the public are welcome to attend.