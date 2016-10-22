Smithsonian’s ruby slippers project hits 5,000 backers

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 5,000 people have pledged money to help the Smithsonian preserve a pair of famous red slippers.

Earlier this week, the Smithsonian launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise $300,000 to help preserve its pair of the ruby slippers that whisked Dorothy back to Kansas at the end of “The Wizard of Oz.” On Saturday afternoon, the campaign hit 5,000 backers and had raised more than $282,000.

The slippers have been one of the most beloved items at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History for decades. The Smithsonian wants to put the money toward a technologically advanced display case that will preserve them for future generations.