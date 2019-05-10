FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

4 Tennessee pain clinics accused in fraud scheme have closed

 
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four Tennessee pain management clinics have abruptly closed amid state and federal health insurance fraud investigations.

The Tennessean reports the clinics formerly with PainMD and rebranded under the name Rinova officially closed Wednesday.

Federal authorities last year accused PainMD and its parent company, MedManagement, of inflating profits by giving patients unnecessary injections that they then requested reimbursement for through federal health insurance programs. State authorities previously accused the parent company of similarly defrauding TennCare.

State and federal authorities have filed lawsuits over the allegations, and three PainMD nurses were indicted last month on related fraud charges.

PainMD has operated more than two dozen clinics in Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.

Clinic owner and ex-PainMD executive Dr. Benjamin Johnson and PainMD attorney Jay Bowen weren’t immediately reached for comment.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com