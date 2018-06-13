FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
The Latest: 2nd brother gets 43 months in medical lab scam

 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of two brothers who ran a $100 million health fraud scheme between 2006 and 2013 (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

The second of two brothers involved in a bribes-for-referrals health fraud scam that brought in more than $100 million has been sentenced to 43 months in prison.

Scott Nicoll was arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering through his New Jersey company, Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services.

More than 50 people, including more than three dozen doctors, have pleaded guilty or have been convicted.

Nicoll’s brother, David, received a six-year sentence earlier Wednesday.

Both men cooperated in the investigation. They admitted getting doctors to send blood samples to the lab by bribing them with fake office lease agreements, bogus consulting arrangements and direct cash payments.

___

12:10 p.m.

One of two brothers who ran a bribes-for-referrals health fraud scam that brought in more than $100 million has been sentenced to six years in prison.

David Nicoll was arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering through his New Jersey company, Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services.

The 44-year-old had faced a combined 25 years in prison, but was given a lighter sentence Wednesday due to his cooperation with the government.

In a wavering voice, Nicoll apologized for his crimes and said he was “embarrassed and ashamed.”

He previously admitted bribing doctors to send blood samples to his lab with bogus office rental leases, fake consulting agreements and direct cash payments.

More than 50 people, including more than three dozen doctors, have pleaded guilty or have been convicted.

Nicoll’s brother, Scott, was to be sentenced later Wednesday.

___

12:10 a.m.

Two brothers who ran a bribes-for-referrals health fraud scam that brought in more than $100 million face sentencing.

David and Scott Nicoll are scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Newark on Wednesday.

They were arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering through their New Jersey company, Biodiagnostic Laboratory Services.

More than 50 people, including more than three dozen doctors, have pleaded guilty or have been convicted.

The Nicolls admitted bribing doctors to send blood samples for testing by using bogus consultant arrangements and fake office rental agreements. They also wined and dined doctors at fancy restaurants and even provided some with prostitutes.

They face a maximum of 25 years in prison, but are expected to receive much lighter sentences because of their cooperation with the government.