FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Fired white officer indicted in fatal shooting of Kansas man

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A fired white Kansas police officer has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a black man last year while investigating a domestic dispute, prosecutors announced Monday.

Matthew Harrington, 25, made his first court appearance Monday on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the July 2017 death of 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr., said Leavenworth County Prosecutor Todd Thompson. He was released on $50,000 bond.

Harrington was fired in January for what Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said was a violation of the department’s use of deadly force policy. At the time, Harrington’s attorneys released a statement saying that his actions were consistent with the department’s use of force policies and procedures.

McCauley and Roach, the law firm representing Harrington, said in a statement Monday that Harrington used force only because of a “clear and immediate threat to his life.”

Other news
A musician dressed in a feathered costume pays tribute to Saint Francisco Solano for a fulfilled prayer during a procession in his honor in Emboscada, Paraguay, Monday, July 24, 2023. Legend has it that while lying on his death bed in a Peruvian convent birds perched on Solano's window and would sing to him, inspiring his followers to dress in bird costumes and he became known as the saint of the birds. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Patches of grass mark the spot where, according to officials and witnesses, bodies of migrants from capsized boats attempting the dangerous trip from West Africa to Spain are buried in unmarked beach graves in Saint Louis, Senegal, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Bodies wash ashore or are found by fishermen at sea, then are buried by authorities. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
As more migrants go missing at sea, many say bodies end up on Senegal’s beaches in unmarked graves
FILE - A tour guide fans herself while working in Times Square as temperatures rise, July 27, 2023, in New York. Nearly 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch as the high temperatures spread and new areas are told to expect severe storms. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Nearly 200 million people in US are under heat, flood advisories

“We are confident that justice will be served when Officer Harrington is exonerated based upon the reasonableness of his actions,” the statement said.

Harrington, now of Henderson, Nevada, had been dispatched to Garcia’s home after an argument between family members. Police said in a news release that Garcia had left the home before Harrington arrived, but returned a short time later and encountered the officer.

Relatives have said Harrington tried to stop Garcia from leaving and that Garcia was shot when he tried to drive away in his sport utility vehicle.

Ken Barnes, one of the attorneys representing Garcia’s family, said: “They are relieved that there are finally some charges being filed. They are disappointed that it is involuntary manslaughter and not something more serious, but they are relieved that the justice system is holding this man accountable.”

Barnes said the family is considering a wrongful death lawsuit. They’re already suing over access to video of the shooting because only Barnes, his co-council and Garcia’s wife were able to view the video in a police conference room. The family hasn’t been provided a copy of the video, and other relatives haven’t seen it.

Leavenworth is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Kansas City, Missouri.