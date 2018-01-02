Man, woman arrested after baby found unresponsive

MULLENS, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a 10-month-old baby was found unresponsive and that the child’s mother and live-in boyfriend have been arrested.

Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy J. White tells WVVA-TV that the infant remains on life-support. He says some of the injuries include torn retinas and brain hemorrhaging.

White says Crystal Thomas and Gregory Church Jr. were arrested and charged with felony child neglect Monday. News outlets did not report if they have lawyers.

Deputies say the child was found unresponsive at the Guyandotte Hills Apartment Complex near Mullens.

Authorities say more charges are possible as the investigation progresses.

___

Information from: WVVA-TV, http://www.wvva.com