The Latest: Camp Fire anniversary proclaimed Resilience Day

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

The Latest: Camp Fire anniversary proclaimed Resilience Day

 
Share

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the anniversary of the wildfire that tore through the town of Paradise (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed the anniversary of the Camp Fire to be “California Resilience Day.”

The wildfire a year ago Friday was the most deadly and destructive in California history, killing 85 people and largely destroying the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Paradise.

Other news
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest
FILE - Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13, 2023, in Helena, Mont. A federal judge in Montana on Friday, July 28, temporarily blocked a new law that puts restrictions on drag performances just days before thousands of people are expected to attend Montana Pride's 30th anniversary celebration in Helena. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)
Montana judge temporarily lifts ban on drag performances ahead of major Pride event
FILE - A sign bearing the Tesla company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. Mohegan Sun, a casino and entertainment complex in Connecticut owned by the federally recognized Mohegan Tribe, announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Tesla will open a showroom with a sales and delivery center this fall on its sovereign property. By doing so, it circumvents laws in states that bar vehicle manufacturers from also being retailers in favor of the dealership model. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Automaker Tesla is opening more showrooms on tribal lands to avoid state laws barring direct sales

Newsom says in his declaration that it’s a day for California residents to mourn what was lost and rededicate themselves to preparedness, response and recovery.

He says the losses left a hole “that can never be filled.”

But he says it’s also a time to celebrate the “pioneer spirt” of Paradise residents, their bravery and resilience.

He noted that the devastation came the same time as a deadly wildfire north of Los Angeles and a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, tragedies he says united Californians in grief.

___

12:25 p.m.

A Northern California town has paused for 85 seconds -- one for each person killed in a devastating wildfire one year ago.

Hundreds of people packed the parking lot of a former bank building on Friday to remember those who died in a wildfire in Nov. 8, 2018.

At 11:08 a.m., everyone paused for 85 seconds to remember the dead. People hugged each other. One woman held her hands in the air.

Paradise Town Councilman Michael Zuccolillo urged the crowd to have hope, noting the sounds of rebuilding have replaced the sounds of debris removal.

The fire destroyed roughly 19,000 structures. But in the year since, most of the debris has been removed and some rebuilding has begun.

___

11 p.m.

A Northern California town mostly destroyed by a wildfire is commemorating the one-year anniversary of the blaze with 85 seconds of silence to honor the victims who were killed.

A wildfire on Nov. 8, 2018, destroyed roughly 19,000 buildings and killed 85 people in and around the town of Paradise. Friday, local officials are asking everyone to pause at 11:08 a.m. for 85 seconds to remember those who died.

The nearly minute-and-a-half of silence is one of several events planned for Friday. Other events include a community meal, a remembrance service at a local church and the unveiling of a statute of a phoenix sculpted from the keys of burned-down homes of Paradise residents.

Paradise Mayor Jody Jones said the community is hopeful for the future.