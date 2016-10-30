Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Makeshift migrant church in Calais holds final service

 
Share

CALAIS, France (AP) — With poignant prayers, scores of migrants attended the final service Sunday at a makeshift church in what remains of the squalid camp in the French port of Calais.

Mainly Eritrean migrants squeezed into the service at a small Orthodox church erected at the camp that has come to epitomize Europe’s struggle to absorb migrants and refugees.

The church is one of many handmade structures— including mosques, schools and shops — that demonstrated the migrants’ enterprising spirits and offered them solace amid hardship.

French authorities are evacuating the residents of the so-called “jungle” and razing its tents and shanties, which housed up to 10,000 people at its height. The slum-like conditions at the camp became an embarrassment to the French government, which is now relocating its residents to sites around France and urging the British government to do more to help.

Calais, a gateway to the English Channel, has long been a magnet for migrants from the Mideast and Africa seeking to reach Britain.

The clear-out operation is expected to finish soon, possibly as soon as Monday.

Aid group Auberge des Migrants called for visitors to join in Sunday’s service to pay homage to those who built the church. Some of the migrants have apparently been living in the church itself since surrounding tents have been torn down.