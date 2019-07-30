FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Delaware’s governor signs plastic bag ban into law

 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has signed the state’s plastic bag ban into law, moving to decrease single-use plastic and litter while protecting the environment.

The law signed Monday goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. News outlets report it will restrict establishments with more than 7,000 square feet (650 square meters) of sales space or those with more than three locations from giving out single use, noncompostable plastic bags. Business can instead provide customers paper, fabric or reusable plastic bags.

Restaurants will be exempt , allowing them to supply plastic bags for some foods. Chemicals and live animals also can be contained in plastic bags.

A second law Carney signed Monday will increase penalties for illegal dumping and create a fund for enforcing litter laws.