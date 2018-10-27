Missing southern Indiana man’s body found in duffel bag

VALLONIA, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say the body of a southern Indiana man has been found in a duffel bag under an abandoned mobile home.

They say 22-year-old Jacob Ray Dodson of the Washington County community of Campbellsburg was reported missing Friday after last being seen on Oct. 20. They say officers questioned an associate of Dodson, 47-year-old Jerry Lee Carson Jr. of Vallonia, and arrested him on charges obstruction of justice and false informing. Carson is being held in the Washington County Jail in Salem.

Police say officers obtained a search warrant and found Dodson’s body in the duffel bag under the mobile home on a property in Vallonia, about 45 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

An autopsy is planned for Sunday to determine a possible cause of death for Dodson.