Owner of shuttered dairy pleads guilty in $60M fraud

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Owner of shuttered dairy pleads guilty in $60M fraud

 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The owner of an award-winning organic dairy in Pennsylvania that abruptly closed its doors last fall pleaded guilty Thursday to running a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors of nearly $60 million.

Philip Riehl, an accountant and the majority owner of Trickling Springs Creamery, ran a long-running fraud scheme that preyed on hundreds of Amish and Mennonite investors, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty in federal court to securities and wire fraud and conspiracy.

Sentencing was scheduled for June. Riehl, 68, faces a maximum of 45 years in prison.

“Riehl’s victims trusted him to handle their investments with honesty and integrity. Instead, he took advantage of their trust based on their mutual religious affiliation,” U.S. Attorney William McSwain said in a written statement. “In some cases, the defendant swindled individuals out of millions of dollars. It is only natural for members of a tightly knit community to want to take care of one another, but Riehl wasn’t concerned with taking care of anyone but himself and he doesn’t deserve the loyalty of his victims now.”

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) high-fives Jake Burger (30) after Burger hit a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Robert and Burger homer, Toussaint gets first win as White Sox beat Guardians 3-0
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell reacts during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension
Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (14) celebrates his two-run home run with Jorge Soler during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Jon Berti’s 2nd hit of the game was a tiebreaking RBI single in 8th as Marlins beat Tigers

Chambersburg-based Trickling Springs Creamery opened in 2001 and produced milk, cream, butter, ice cream, yogurt and cheese. The dairy’s products were sold up and down the East Coast.

Court documents said Riehl lured investors to a fund that made most of its loans to Trickling Springs and paid off older investors with money from new investors. He and a co-conspirator also sold promissory notes in an effort to prop up the struggling creamery, lying to investors that it was profitable when in reality it was losing money, according to court documents.

As of December, investors had lost $59.7 million through the Riehl Investment Program and Trickling Springs, falling victim to one of the largest Ponzi schemes in state history, authorities have said.

Trickling Springs closed its plant and retail location in Chambersburg last fall and filed for bankruptcy in December.

Riehl previously apologized in a letter to investors.