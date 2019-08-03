FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Speedway car flips over fence after crash, kills man

 
Share

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a car flipped over the infield fence at a central Pennsylvania speedway and struck a track volunteer, killing him.

The Cumberland County coroner’s office said two Sprint car drivers crashed into each other while rounding a turn at Williams Grove Speedway just before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Coroner Charles Hall said one of the cars went out of control, hit the inside wall and then flipped up and over the infield fence, striking Richard Speck Jr., who was sitting in the back of a pickup truck parked along the fence.

Speck, 67, of Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, Hall said. Speck volunteered at the track driving a push truck, which assists the open-wheel race cars on and off the track.

Other news
FILE - Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, center, accompanied by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, left, speaks during the Thomas Laubach Research Conference at the William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington, on May 19, 2023. Bernanke will lead a review of the Bank of England’s economic forecasting amid concern that inaccurate predictions about growth and inflation hampered the central bank’s efforts to combat Britain’s cost-of-living crisis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Former US Federal Reserve chair to lead Bank of England review on economic forecasts
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France steers his car during the first practice session ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
F1 team Alpine parts ways with team prinicipal Otmar Szafnauer
Qin Haiyang of China competes during the men's 200m breastroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Qin Haiyang and Mollie O’Callaghan complete sweeps at the swimming world championships

Vicky Leah, who said she had been Speck’s neighbor in Mechanicsburg for five years, told the York Daily Record she was devastated by the news.

“Every Saturday, he would wash the truck down. I will miss seeing the dirt run off in the street outside his home from cleaning the truck after each race,” she said.

“Even our dog adores him, and he always welcomed her. He would stop what he was doing, yard work in most cases, to have her come to him for petting,” she said. “He would also talk about what a good race it was the night before.”

Driver Wyatt Hinkle, making his first racing appearance of the year at Williams Grove, said he always saw Speck at races. “He was someone who supported the sport so much,” he told the paper.

The speedway said the rest of Friday night’s racing program was canceled. State police, the coroner’s office and speedway officials are investigating the collision.

___

This story has been corrected to show two Sprint cars crashed, not Spring cars.