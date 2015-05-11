Police arrest 9 people in suburban Boston beach brawl

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — State police say nine people, including eight juveniles, were arrested after a large disturbance at a suburban Boston beach.

Dozens of police cruisers went to Revere Beach on Sunday evening after a brawl resulting in road closures.

Five girls, three boys and a 24-year-old man, Cornelius Jackson, were arrested. Jackson pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was released and ordered to avoid the beach.

State Police Lt. Dan Richard says those involved were “pushing and shoving” and throwing plastic soda bottles. He says it was apparently sparked by young people drinking, perhaps smoking marijuana and disturbing nearby families.

Police say between 100 and 200 people were present. No injuries were reported.

Police plan to increase patrols there beginning this weekend, as in past summers.