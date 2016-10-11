Blue Bell recalls all ice creams with suspect cookie dough

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) — Blue Bell Creameries is recalling all of its ice cream products that contain cookie dough from an Iowa-based supplier.

The move announced Monday night comes after Aspen Hills recalled cookie dough supplied to ice cream makers after finding potential listeria bacteria contamination.

The Blue Bell recall involves half-gallons and pints of Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Blue Bell Cookie Two Step sold to retailers and three-gallon packages of Blue Bell Blue Monster, Blue Bell Chocolate Chip Cookie and Blue Bell Krazy Kookie Dough sold to food-service clients. They were produced between Feb. 2 and Sept. 7 and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Listeria can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.