FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

1 dead, 11 treated for overdoses at California prison

 
Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Suspected drug overdoses at a Northern California prison over the weekend left an inmate dead and sent 11 others for treatment, authorities said Monday.

An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione and despite lifesaving efforts was pronounced dead later that evening, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Another inmate was treated at the prison and 10 others were taken to hospitals, although eight have since returned to the lockup.

Authorities didn’t say what drug they suspect caused the overdoses. However, the cells where they occurred have been sealed and are being cleaned by a hazardous materials team.

Other news
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

Authorities are trying to determine how the drugs were smuggled into the prison. Prison officials are limiting the movements of prisoners and medical and prison staff members are conducting wellness checks throughout the facility every 30 minutes, according to the statement.

Prison officials began a program in 2014 to combat pervasive drug-smuggling that gave California an overdose fatality rate three times the national average. The number of overdose deaths peaked at 24 in 2013 and has since fallen to 19 per year among the state’s prison population of about 130,000.

As of last year, the state had spent some $15 million to thwart prison drug smuggling through increased surveillance using cameras, urine tests, drug-sniffing dogs and airport-style scanners.

Even so, smuggled drugs continue to be a problem, whether passed by corrupt guards, tossed over fences or concealed in the mouths of visitors.

A public report last year found mixed results from the efforts. It said about 8 percent of inmates tested positive for drugs in random testing over a six-month period beginning in July 2014. Opiates, methamphetamines and marijuana were most commonly detected.

The study also said guards found illegal drugs about 5,000 times from May 2015 to February 2016 alone, and some drugs were even found at San Quentin’s death row.

The seized drugs included methamphetamine in a bar of soap, drugs hidden in housing unit shower drains and marijuana in a refrigerator and a trash bin near a visitors’ center.

Visitors were caught concealing drugs in their mouths or body cavities, and passing drugs to inmates in snack packages consumed in visiting rooms.